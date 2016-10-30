Letters to the editor for Oct. 31

Hillary Clinton is a proven liar
In response to the story “Evangelicals becoming more accepting of immoral acts”:
Has anyone ever tried to have a conversation with a Democrat or liberal about Hillary Clinton without them changing the subject to Trump?
If you have, they always change the subject from Hillary because they know there is nothing positive to talk about when it comes to her.
She is a proven liar and thief. You recall that she and Bill stole White House furnishings when they left the White House. She did bring them back only after she was caught.
She has been a proven liar throughout her entire life. The FBI proved she lied, and she lied in an interview about that. She said she didn’t think she lied. The habitual offender thinks it is all right in their mind. If they are never confronted, they keep doing whatever they can get by with.
Your paper is a liberal, immoral publication by not calling a spade a spade when comparing Hillary and Donald Trump. Neither of these people are angels but one is corrupt and plain rotten in my opinion. Hillary has gotten by with so many things she has done and all the bad decisions she has made. Therefore, The Herald, because it doesn’t share all of the facts about what she is, what she has done and what she has gotten by with, should be classified as immoral.
So don’t call evangelicals immoral for supporting Trump when you are not printing the truth about Hillary. You are doing a disservice to your readers, and you should be ashamed.
Mike Bagwell
Rock Hill
Mulvaney cares about farmers
I am writing in response to the recent letter concerning U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, not supporting farmers, which suggested he is not worthy to be re-elected. I am a full-time farmer in the congressman’s district. I have made my living farming my entire career as did all of my forefathers.
The congressman has visited my farm and has visited farms in every county in his district as well as farms outside of his district. I worked with the congressman as the weather events of last fall materialized. He met with me to understand the shortfalls of crop insurance.
While he did not use the omnibus bill to find funding, he found funds elsewhere to come to the aid of S.C. farmers and even had more money available than the governor was willing to sign for. Those funds wound up in Texas because of our current governor, despite the congressman’s efforts to convince her of the need here.
He has met with me personally in Washington as well to hear our concerns and to try to find ways to get support to us on other issues. I appreciate his working to be fiscally responsible.
I appreciate his response to me when I present him an issue. I support the congressman and ask you to do the same.
Rusty Darby
Chester
Comments