Letters to the editor for Nov. 14

Don’t reverse years of progress
As one who has volunteered for 50 years to help safeguard the health of Mother Earth, I feel disheartened with what Donald Trump has said he intends to do with existing environmental regulations.
Surely, he will not return us to dirty toxic air, polluted rivers and streams, unsafe working conditions, slipshod food testing and a host of other health hazards we now avoid because of good sensible regulations. We are moving away from the harmful affects of coal to cleaner energy sources, like natural gas, solar, wind, and to energy conservation.
It is unfortunate that miners have lost jobs. But, what about the thousands of miners who had died in mine explosions or suffered severe health ailments, like black lung disease or emphysema? For half a century, good regulations have been added by administrations of both major parties. Presidents before Nixon to Obama have added to the number of environmental safeguards.
Both houses of Congress were engaged in passing these laws. Surely Donald Trump and a non-thinking, volatile bunch of hotheads will not endanger the health of our citizens. Can we sit by and allow this?
Harry Dalton
Rock Hill
Media helped to elect Trump
Just wanted to thank you and your fellow members of the media for helping elect Trump. The herculean effort put forth by the media in constantly cheerleading Hillary and trashing Trump in serving as an adjunct to the Democratic Party went a long way in helping people decide who to vote for.
That they voted for Trump is a testimony of how much credibility you guys have and the lack of respect that the public has for you.
Austin Abecrombie
Fort Mill
Left resorts to violent protests
As a conservative, I see the chance to repair the harm the last years years have done. On the other hand, I see how a biased media can mislead and cause such bad reactions to an election.
For those who may have forgotten the last two elections, conservatives were just as disappointed in the results. The thing that you didn’t see was people in the streets, breaking windows and destroying cars.
The left has nearly always uses this tactic to intimidate fair-minded people. The silent majority nearly always waits patiently to change things at the ballot box.
As a nation we must look to the future and hope that better times are ahead. The mistakes of the past must be put behind us and move to heal this great nation. The news media must help this process by being open-minded and fair to both sides of all issues. God bless America and all of its citizens.
H.E. Dickerson
Chester
