Letters to the editor for Nov. 30

More help for caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month. This is important to me because every day I see individuals and families whose lives have been completely turned upside down by Alzheimer’s disease. As a member of the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors and the owner of a home care organization serving York, Lancaster and Chester counties, I have the “opportunity” to assist families in navigating through this horrible disease, but more help is needed.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 300,000 unpaid caregivers for South Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s disease. When you’re dealing with cognitive loss, it’s especially important to ensure that caregivers have access to the information and support services they need.
A 2015 public health survey, found that 12 percent of South Carolinians age 45 and over are experiencing confusion or memory loss that is getting worse. Nearly half (46 percent) need assistance with day-to-day activities, and over a quarter (27 percent) live alone.
Fortunately, Medicare is introducing a new benefit in 2017 to provide care planning when an individual is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. This care planning benefit will also be available to caregivers, helping them understand the diagnosis, manage care and access helpful resources.
I’m grateful to those S.C. elected officials who co-sponsored the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 857/H.R.1559), which paved the way for this new Medicare benefit. And I’m hopeful that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney will continue to be sensitive to the needs of caregiving families in 2017.
Seth Zamek
Rock Hill
Trump will repair our great nation
The race for the presidency is over, and Donald Trump will become our President in January on inauguration day! It has been a race to get back to our Constitution, and it’s about time we, the people, take action on what has to be done. First, get rid of Obamacare and address the many other national situations that the Obama administration put into effect.
It has been eight years of hardship on the American populous, and it’s about time that we had a leader who can and will put America back together again. Yes, Hillary Clinton, your time is over, and for what you and the Obama administration have done to our great nation, you should be properly punished.
Yes, the race for the presidency is finally over and we thank our Lord for putting Donald Trump into the White House as a person who cares deeply for America and every person who makes up our great nation.
Rev. Andrew Ranhosky
Chester
