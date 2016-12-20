Letters to the editor for Dec. 20

York tree survives for Christmas
I want to thank your newspaper for the excellent coverage of the recent York Christmas Parade. Tracy Kimball’s photographs captured the enthusiasm on display that beautiful day.
You also featured an article on the lighting of the gorgeous tree in front of the York County Courthouse. The York Fire Department placed 3,800 lights (purchased with the generosity of the Yorkville Historical Society), and I was delighted to see your columnist Andrew Dys there as I approached the tree for the lighting.
As Andrew has consistently done, he had previously reported on the successful efforts by our community to save this magnificent tree which, unfortunately, once seemed destined for the same fate some individuals wished for our monumental York County Courthouse, which has finally been restored. As your headline accurately noted: “The tree won.”
I would just add: “Because of the efforts of many citizens throughout the county and the superb reporting of Andrew Dys.”
Mayor Eddie Lee
York
Choirs should perform ‘Messiah’
During this Christmas season, wouldn’t it be wonderful if every church in our area would have their choirs perform the “Hallelujah Chorus” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah”? It is awesome to say the least.
“Messiah” was first performed in Dublin Ireland in 1742 at a charity benefit. One year later King George II was present at its first London performance. At the opening of the “Hallelujah” chorus, he rose to his feet and that has been the custom to stand ever since.
One-hundred years later, the aged Queen Victoria who sat in her wheelchair as the chorus began, struggled to her feet as the choir sang, “King of kings and Lord of lords.”
“No way will I sit in the presence of the King of kings,” she said.
Patrick Kavanaugh, author of “Spiritual Ives of the Great Composers,” notes the secret of Handel’s success. “He was a relentless optimist whose faith in God sustained him through every difficulty.”
James L. Shull
Rock Hill
Electoral College works well
As the Democrats and much of the media try to find a way to change the results of the election, the nation needs to reflect on the genius of the Founding Fathers. They created a Constitution that has with stood the test of time.
One of the things in that time-honored document is the Electoral College, which ensures that three or four large states can’t dominate the election of the president. It allows the votes of the small states to matter.
In a nation as large and diverse as the United States, all the states have different interests that need to be addressed. When 33 states vote the same way, the election has reflected the will of the nation.
H.E. Dickerson
Chester
Defense secretary is civilian post
I am very concerned about President-elect Trump's nomination of retired Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense. Originally I thought he was an excellent choice, as he is a highly decorated Marine flag officer who certainly knows the workings of the military. However, I was given a civics lesson by a high-ranking Army officer on why Gen. Mattis is ineligible for the position.
The secretary of defense is an executive branch position, as he is a principal assistant to the president. As the presidency is a civilian position, by extension the secretary of defense is also. Our Founding Fathers realized that if this position were filled by a militiaman there would be no “checks and balances.” Our military would have no civilian to oversee what it does. Gen. “Mad Dog” Mattis has been critical of the Obama administration’s lack of desire to pursue military confrontations. With this thinking alone, we need those “checks and balances” to oversee the military.
Gen. Mattis has only been separated from the military for three years, four years shy of the necessary seven years required by law.
Please ask our U.S. senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, to reject the nomination of Gen. Mattis for secretary of defense.
Shirley P. Boone
Rock Hill
Comments