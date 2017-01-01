Letters to the editor for Jan. 2

Republicans must repeal Obamacare
The Affordable Care Act is unaffordable. I was happy to buy my own insurance until it was canceled under Obamacare. Now the replacement plan we were forced to take costs 400 percent more than we were paying. Much of that increase is paid by the taxpayers via the Obamacare subsidy, and that’s one of many reasons why our nation can’t afford it any more.
Millions are still uninsured, and hundreds of thousands have lost policies, doctors and choice. Health insurance companies are deserting ACA co-ops, costing taxpayers billions. Obamacare is total disaster.
Now voters have charged Republicans with fulfilling their promises to fully repeal ACA via unified control of government.
The “two-budget” repeal strategy is the best path forward. This will allow them to use a filibuster-proof process known as reconciliation to pass repeal of the ACA, with 51 Senate votes, and have it ready for President Donald Trump’s signature upon his Inauguration. First, in January, Congress should pass the fiscal year 2017 budget that failed to pass in 2016 to include a simple, one-sentence repeal of the ACA. By April, Congress should pass a second budget for fiscal year 2018 with which to lower spending levels and debate conservative, free-market health care reforms to lower costs, increase competition and choice, and strengthen doctor-patient relationships.
This may be the only chance Republican leaders in Congress have to give all Americans better coverage and access to health insurance and health care at lower cost. There are a number of replacement plans ready to go, and Congress can quickly decide which features from which plans should be included in the final product.
Tell your congressmen and senators to repeal Obamacare now. There are no more excuses.
Tom Balek
Lake Wylie
Dys has special gift for feature writing
Regarding the story “Fort Mill teen from Philippines wanted a sister; her wish came true,” once again Andrew Dys has shown his special gift for giving a human interest story more than a mere face. He gives the people about whom he writes a spine and a pulse.
I recognize that the newspaper publishing business has undergone massive changes in the very few recent years. Real journalism such as was common in the days of E.B. White is harder to sell.
Despite this I renew my annual subscription to The Herald primarily so I can enjoy the writer’s craft as displayed by Dys almost daily. He is the grandest jewel you have in your journalistic crown.
David Birley
Rock Hill
