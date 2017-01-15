Letter to the editor for Jan. 16

Chester Co. legend needed single name
Carlisle. To be more exact, his full name was Raymond Carlisle Roddey, but around these parts, especially in Chester County, only one name was necessary. Legendary Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood starred in several so called “spaghetti westerns” several years ago as “the man with no name.” Carlisle Roddey needed only one name. Carlisle.
Back in 2015 I had the privilege of interviewing Carlisle for a newspaper feature story. I had met him years ago when he was Chester County civil defense director while my Daddy was serving Fairfield County in the same position. I remarked to Carlisle during our talks that “I knew you when you were a young fellow.” His reply? “Well I’m old as dirt now.”
Carlisle passed away a week ago after a lengthy illness. He had the health issues when I conducted the interview but his main concern was that he would not be able to do radio play-by-play for the upcoming Chester Cyclone football game.
He had been, for over 40 years, the “voice of the Cyclones.” Carlisle loved the Cyclones and he shared the same passion that I do for high school football.
We talked for hours about high school football and life in general. His wit is legendary. Carlisle phrased things in a way that nobody else would dare try. That was one of the things that made him special and a treat to listen to on Friday nights during football season.
Carlisle was a devout Clemson Tiger fan also and I found it ironic that he passed away only hours before his beloved Tigers would capture their second college football national championship by edging the Alabama Crimson Tide. I have no doubt that his spirit was with the Tigers in Tampa Florida that night.
I will always cherish the times I was able to sit down with Carlisle at his home and listen to his many high school football stories. I could have listened for hours. We discussed many teams and many different games. But a gleam came in his eyes when it was about the Cyclones. He bled blue and red.
So when high school football cranks up again in about seven months the “voice of the Cyclones” won’t be in the radio booth but his down-home country spirit will be. No doubt his name will make it into the conversation.
Just one name. Carlisle.
Steve Spigner
Rock Hill
Comments