Letters to the editor for Jan. 18

Fans needed to support Eagles
This Thursday at 9 p.m. the Winthrop men’s basketball team will fight for first place in the Big South Conference on national television (ESPNU).
We are battling UNC Asheville (5-1 in the Big South), the same team that took the Big South Championship from us last year.
We need every student and every member of the community to come out and support us Thursday night! Fans bringing an electric environment to the Coliseum could be the deciding factor in helping us win on a national stage!
This game is a huge opportunity for us to take sole possession of first place in the Big South. Having support and encouragement from our fellow classmates and community members will give us the extra drive we need to help make our school and Rock Hill proud.
We cannot win this game without you guys there! Join us Thursday and let’s show the nation how we “Rock the Hill”!
Men’s basketball team
Winthrop University
Schools can’t just teach to the tests
The Why America is Free Curriculum (WAIFC) immerses students in the life of revolutionary America. It is a six-week, hands-on history experience for 4th- or 5th-grade students taught through all subjects.
When students internalize what they have learned, it becomes part of them, affecting attitudes and behavior. Embracing history in this way in elementary school provides a firm foundation for understanding civics in middle school.
When the students reach high school, they will not just memorize names, dates and documents, but they will appreciate the relevance of these documents.
America is the first nation founded on the idea of freedom rather than on power, wealth, religion or war. Liberty requires civic responsibility.
Many teachers acknowledge that the usual curriculum does not allow enough time to adequately cover these concepts.
We must recognize that our shared identity is more important than our differences. It is vital that the next generation understands that our national heritage belongs to all of us.
WAIFC is taught in 12 states, in over 150 public and private schools, with 39 of those schools being in South Carolina – but it should be available to every child.
Emily Ballard
Rock Hill
