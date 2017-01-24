Letters to the editor for Jan. 23

Who should clean up hazardous site?
It was reported on MSNBC that Donald Trump, in his attempt to make America great again, funded his son’s failed business,Titan Atlas, in Charleston.
There are toxic chemicals on the property that need to be cleaned up. Toxic chemicals are very expensive to remove.
As a private enterprise, it become the reponsibility of the owner to pay for the cleanup. President Trump says that his company isn’t responsible and shouldn’t have to pay for that; it should be the responsibility of the citizens of South Carolina to clean it up.
It reflects back to a statement Mr. Trump made during his presidential campaign: “I am a firm believer in using OPM (Othe People’s Money) to run a successful business.”
It appears that this belief is now being foisted on our citizens. We pay, he benefits.
Maybe, just maybe, the appointment of Nicki Haley to the ambassadorship of the U.N. was part of the deal?
David Gray
Indian Land
Thanks for pieces by Werrell and Pitts
Thank you for the recent pieces by James Werrell and Leonard Pitts, published on the opinion page.
I am always appreciative of the insights offered by these two writers. In their back-to-back columns about Barack Obama, they once more put into words the thoughts and feelings I have heard and shared with friends and acquaintances over the last weeks. In anxious times, they give breathing room and smiles while speaking the truth in love.
Frances M. Daniel
Rock Hill
Comments