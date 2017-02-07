Letters to the editor for Feb. 4

Protest offered distorted picture
The Herald ran a front-page story with bold headlines about a rally of 100 people to make it appear that there is widespread opposition in York County to President Donald Trump’s appointments.
This crowd was about .0004 percent of the population of York County and .0015 percent of the population of Rock Hill. There are more people that attend my grandson’s little league soccer game that this.
Take a breath and give the effort to delegitimize Trump a rest.
Austin Abercrombie
Fort Mill
Kids should stop the bullying
I went to Rock Hill High School and received a certificate. I was in special needs classes. This was in 1985.
Every day after lunch when I would be walking, the same group of girls would pick on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They never touched me, just picked on me because I was different.
I saw something on TV news where a group of girls and boys were picking on a special needs boy. I am trying to tell people to stop the picking and bullying because specials needs people are people, too. When I hear about things like this, it makes me angry.
Carla Medlin
Rock Hill
