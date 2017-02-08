Letters to the editor for Feb. 9

Courthouse had seven flags
On Jan. 12, 1977, the Clover Herald published a photograph with the following information: “Seven Flags at Courthouse – These seven flags, now displayed at the entrance of the York County courtroom, were made available by state Sen. Sam Mendenhall of Rock Hill. Mendenhall arranged for the flags to be manufactured by U.S. Flag & Signal Company of Norfolk, Va. Mendenhall said the flags represent historical moments in American history as well as the state of South Carolina. From left, the Spanish flag (used by Columbus), the French flag, the British Colonial flaf [sic.], the South Carolina flag (representing the republic of South Carolina), the Bonnie Blue flag (when South Carolina seceded from the Union in 1860), Stars & Bars (the original Confederate flag with states) and the official confederate flag, representing 13 states.”
Mendenhall was fascinated with “Six Flags Over Georgia” and believed that a York County history lesson could be learned through the seven flags that flew over York County. These are the facts about why the seven, not one, flags were in the courtroom.
None of The Herald articles about “a Confederate battle flag” and the reopening of the newly restored York County Courthouse have bothered to determine how, when, why and who (they did address the where question) in reference to the flags. Yes, there were seven flags posted on the rear wall of the “old” courtroom – and this lack of information has caused unnecessary disturbance and distraction from the main purpose of reporting the restoration of the courthouse and the main courtroom.
A courtroom is perhaps not the best location for these seven flags, but displaying them in the courthouse lobby or a hallway with an explanatory plaque would “preserve South Carolina’s heritage” as well as educate those new to the area. The term “Confederate flag” is confusing to those not familiar with the state’s history, as it is not just one flag but several.
You can Google for more information about Confederate flags. If the questions of who, what, when, where, why and how were answered before an article is published, a great deal of misconception and misinformation could be eliminated.
Margaret Senn Palmer
Rock Hill
Let voters choose state officials
Is anyone at The Herald following the activity in the S.C. House and Senate that would change the superintendent of education, comptroller general, agriculture commissioner, and state treasurer from voter elected officials to governor appointees? These appointee resolutions would take the choice away from the voters, thereby making the positions less independent, and potentially “pay to play” positions for the governing party.
In this last election the voters demonstrated that they are tired of the politics as usual and want the government to serve their interests. How does taking the choice away from the people and consolidating power in the governor’s office serve the people of South Carolina?
If lawmakers actually believe there is a benefit to citizens in changing these positions, why wouldn’t lawmakers be voting to put these proposals on the next ballot, provide the information as to the benefit, and let the people to decide?
Tom LaRocque
Rock Hill
Scott ignored DeVos’ record
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., loves his Facebook page. He enjoyed posting how his constituents didn’t understand Betsy DeVos and why she’d make a great Cabinet member despite the thousands of calls, emails and posts to his page opposing her.
Was it her complete lack of qualifications for the job that we didn’t understand? Or the fact she was completely at a loss as to regulations and laws?
Was it how she plagiarized her written answers? Or maybe it was how she turned the Michigan public school system into chaos? Our public school system is close to shambles, no doubt about it. A voucher system would only make it worse by diverting badly needed funds to charter and religious schools.
Sen. Scott claims he stands for strong public schools, and yet he ignored the thousands of S.C. teachers and parents who understand how DeVos is a danger to the education of our children.
The DeVos family donated $49,200 to Scott’s campaign. Is this the fact you claim we didn’t understand, Senator?
John Ford
Lancaster
