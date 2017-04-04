Letters to the editor for April 1

County should repay woman
Who does the York County Council work for, the county or the citizens of the county? Their recent vote not to repay a Rock Hill citizen 10 years of back taxes that were overpaid makes their opinion on this clear.
The county agrees that a mistake was made. The county manager recommended refunding the money. Allison Love thinks there is a reason that there is a law that only requires they repay the last two years.
Yeah, the reason is that previous elected officials opted to work in the best interest of the government, not the citizens. Allison Love had an opportunity to assist a citizen of York County and voted against the individual for the benefit of the county.
The council should look at this as a 10-year, interest-free loan to the county. We have many new residents moving into York County who are ignorant of this procedure.
If the county were looking out for the citizens, they should pass an ordinance making the closing attorney personally libel for not filling out the proper paperwork and submitting it to the county.
Ed Lindsey
Lake Wylie
Mick Mulvaney hasn’t changed
Many had wondered whether President-elect Donald Trump would change when sworn in as President Trump. The answer came with his first tweet.
Many South Carolinians had wondered the same about 5th District Congressman Mick Mulvaney. It is unfortunate that Mr. Mulvaney, now President Trump’s budget director, is showing that he has not changed his spots either.
The lack of compassion, the desire to eliminate or squeeze funding for programs that support the working poor and those that enrich lives all are classic Mulvaney.
He clearly favors the rich. They are his kind.
Mr. Mulvaney is a wealthy man, having enriched himself in ways similar to the president. We watched Mr. Mulvaney as our 5th District congressman.
He showed little interest in enriching others in health, in wealth or in life’s enrichments.
Apparently the man knows his numbers. But does he have compassion for his fellow citizens? It has not been revealed thus far.
Harry M. Dalton
Rock Hill
