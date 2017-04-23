Letters to the editor for April 24

More women harassed at Fox?
Bill O’Reilly’s and Roger Ailes’ exits from Fox News leaves at least one very large unanswered question that no one has addressed yet. What about the women who did not leave and did not report harassment?
In many ways they are equally or even more the victims than those women who got millions of dollars to go away quietly. And this is precisely why the Fox News culture should not be taken as “boys being boys that got out of hand.”
Any woman who stayed on at Fox News (or, gasp, was promoted) will always have this situation hanging over her head: “Do you think she gave him what he wanted?” “Did Bill and Roger hit on her? Why not?” And there will be other spoken and unspoken questions, probably including things from attractiveness to sexual orientation. Sorry but that just ain’t right.
While I cannot speak for these or any women, if this had happened to my wife/mother/sister/daughter it is not something that I would get over or want to get over.
When any person is harmed and/or demeaned each of us is equally harmed and/or demeaned. And jerks like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes and their type don’t ever get a pass on that!
Tom Conley
Fort Mill
What about shooting victims?
The visions of those children dying from the Syrian chemical attack was horrendous, to say the least! I believe the president did the right thing in quickly retaliating.
When I saw those suffering children, I couldn’t help but think of our children who were massacred at Newtown, Conn. I wonder if the images of their death were shown to the world, would some action have taken place to help prevent that from happening again? Would the senators and congressmen have been horrified and listened to the cries of the families and President Obama for better gun control?
I haven’t forgotten those babies. Have you?
Nancy Gray
Indian Land
