Letters to the editor for May 4

Maybe the polls are wrong again
Regarding James Werrell’s Friday column, “Let’s hope Trump can’t keep campaign promises,” I suggest we take polls with a grain of salt. Polls were wrong when Donald Trump became president, why should we believe them now?
The latest Pew Research Center poll indicates Americans are divided about Trump’s plan for building a 2,000-mile-long wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but overall, more than half oppose the idea.
The poll of 2,254 adults, conducted March 17-27, found:
▪ 59 percent overall oppose the wall;
▪ 38 percent overall support it;
▪ 67 percent of Republicans approve it;
▪ 86 percent of Democrats oppose it.
Contrary to Mr. Werrell’s column, I hope and pray that Trump keeps all his other promises as he has kept all the ones so far.
Duane Christopher
Rock Hill
Note: Christopher is an announced candidate for mayor of Rock Hill.
Majority want what Trump promised
Regarding James Werrell’s Friday column: It’s a free country, and you can say what you like, but you just look like a fool to the millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump for all the reasons you listed.
We believe President Trump has accomplished a lot already in snake-infested Washington, D.C. and he will keep his promises one way or another. We are offended that you use the term “most Americans this” and “most Americans that” just trying to manipulate readers to think like you do. First of all, it’s a lie. You fail to comprehend that we don’t think like you do and we won’t! Same mistake Hillary made about Americans.
The majority of Americans do want a border wall to stop the drugs, illegals and all their entitlements, and to stop the influx of terrorists.
The majority of Americans do want to repeal the government overreach of Obamacare and Common Core (which are both horrible failures).
The majority of Americans do want to roll back EPA overreach and control, and stop the land grabs.
The majority of Americans do want a travel ban from those seven terrorist countries.
The majority of Americans do want the government to reduce taxes on businesses so we can recover our economy and put people back to work.
We have not been scammed. You, dear sir, are deceived about what the majority of Americans want, although common sense would say if you want to know what Americans want, just look at who won and who lost!
No, it was not the Russians, it was the American people who said we don’t want the garbage we’ve been given. We want a leader to get rid of it! And that’s Trump! He’s a good leader. Hope you get used to it because he will win a second term, then Pence will win. Why? Because they represent the millions of Americans ignored for so many years.
Annie Dempsey
Fort Mill
