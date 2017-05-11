Letters to the editor for May 12

Don’t undo the Antiquities Act
President Donald Trump says he was elected to “drain the swamp” in Washington. But he is behaving more like a bull in a China shop, constantly changing direction, breaking long-held loyalties and threatening valuable American traditions.
Like other careless and foolish persons, the president acts before he thinks. Proof of this is his effort to rescind much of the Federal Antiquities Act.
That law was introduced by President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt in 1906. It has been utilized by almost all, if not all, presidents to protect national treasures since 1906. Such treasures as the Grand Canyon, now a national park treasure in Arizona, were protected originally under that federal act.
Mr. Trump, with little forethought, thinks he is wiser than the Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan, Bush, Obama and almost all others. He seems to know the price of everything but the value of nothing.
There are a number of federal antiquities in South Carolina protected by law. President Trump must not be allowed to abort the Antiquities Act. We trust he will be stopped peacefully through the courts, the Congress and the outcry of millions of our citizens.
Harry M. Dalton
Rock Hill
Leave food for needy Saturday
Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people who need our help.
Last year, we collected over 80 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over the course of its 24-year history, the drive has collected 1.5 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The need for food donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans – one in six – are unsure of where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. More than 5 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will do the rest. Joining us are our national partners: National Rural Letter Carriers Association, UFCW, United Way Worldwide, AFL-CIO, Valpak, Valassis and AARP.
Randy D. Hayes
Rock Hill
Comments