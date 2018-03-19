Letters to the editor

The difference a word can make
I was pleased to be featured on the front page of Monday’s Herald, but not so pleased with the caption accompanying the photo. The State House event at which I was speaking was not an anti-gun rally, but rather an anti-gun violence rally. Sometimes one word can make a difference.
State Sen. Greg Gregory
Lancaster
Lincoln stuck to our Constitution
One of the most splendid achievements was through Abraham Lincoln when he brought our nation together as one nation. On March 4, 1861, at his first inaugural address, in his opening speech, he said: “In compliance with our custom as old as the Government itself. I appear before you to address you briefly and to take in your presence the oath prescribed by the Constitution of the United States to be taken by the President “before he enters on the execution of this office.”
Also, the fifth paragraph, he stated, “Resolved, That the maintenance inviolate of the rights of the states, and especially the right of each State to order and control its own domestic institutions according to its own judgment exclusively, is essential to that balance of power on which the perfection and exclusively, is essential to that balance of power on which the perfection and endurance of our political fabric depend: and we denounce the lawless invasion by armed force of the soil of any State or Territory, no matter what pretext, as among the gravest of crimes.”
As stated above, the greatness of President Lincoln was that he stuck to our Constitution in everything while he was in office before he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. Yes, this was a President who was loyal to bringing America together in love and respect for all United States Citizens.
Without a doubt it may be said: “May the roads rise with us and the wind be always at our backs and may the Lord hold us up with the hollow of His hand.” An old Irish blessing.
Rev. Andrew Ranhosky
Chester
Billy Graham was much appreciated
As I write this I am listening to the Reverend Billy Graham’s funeral. Franklin, his son, has just finished talking about the late, great evangelist. When I first started watching the funeral, I thought how nice it would be if Reverend Franklin Graham would have a DVD of the funeral recording made to offer to interested Christians for a donation that could support their evangelistic association.
Years ago when I worked at a restaurant, I spoke to a manager about how much I appreciated ministers more than sports figures. He said “What about the scandals of men like Jim Bakker and Jimmy Swaggart?” My reply to him was, “What about Billy Graham?”.
This evangelist, pastor, preacher, was truly a man of integrity who had no scandals like other ministers, stayed faithful to his wife, and was truly a man of God that was very much like Christ Jesus himself.
The wonderful thing to remember is that his mission on Earth has ended and he’s in heaven, walking streets of gold. Amen.
Marty Ray Boone
Fort Mill
