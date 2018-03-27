Letter to the editor

Short-term rentals attract transients
Short-term rentals are wrong for residential Tega Cay, we know from experience. In 2007-’08, residents, the Planning Commission and City Council worked together to ban short-term rentals. The reasons short-term rentals don’t fit in residential Tega Cay remain the same: Homes are close together, with shared driveways, communal properties, and confused street numbering – so neighbors are affected by lost and partying vacation renters, or neighboring flophouse residents bumming a cigarette in their yard.
Tega Cay residents expect to live in a safe, residential community. But short-term rentals attract transients with no vested interested and who potentially threaten that safety. Before the community banned them, vacation rentals attracted people who wished to party, resulting in noise, foul language, intoxication, trash, and property damage. Lost strangers drove into our driveways and parked at our houses, alarming families and elderly residents. Unable to resolve concerns with short-term renters, residents had to call the police – stressing residents and tapping police resources. Partiers parked on the street prevented the passage of firetrucks.
More than once when my husband was away, and I was pregnant and returning home at night with our toddler, I was scared to find a strange car parked in our driveway and no one outside.
You want less regulation? Eliminate ordinances that do not protect Tega Cay’s people, property, values, and property values. You want the freedom to do what you want with your house? Operating this business out of your home encroaches on your neighbor’s freedom.
The survey is flawed – open to the public (including to any VRBO or Airbnb employee worldwide), and some questions are worded to not accept a straight “no.”
Only one complaint to city council is driving these efforts? Should city council and the planning commission really be focusing on this right now?
Elizabeth W. Duda
Tega Cay
