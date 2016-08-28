Letters to the editor for Aug. 29

The Herald shows its liberal bias
On July 3 The Herald ran an editorial cartoon advocating that Donald Trump commit suicide. Bad judgment?
I called The Herald after that to suggest they had stepped over the line, especially in the area of suicide, a very sensitive mental health issue in our country and our community. Insensitive? They basically hung up on me after failing to explain their reasoning. Bad customer service?
On July 11, after the massacre of five police officers in Dallas, The Herald ran an editorial from the Washington Post called: “Divisiveness Must Stop.” After publishing an editorial calling for the death of a presidential candidate, The Herald advocated for an end to the divisiveness in our country. Two-faced nobility?
On a personal political note, I am embarrassed that our great country cannot do better than Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for president. We all should be embarrassed. I am also embarrassed that we have a local newspaper that wishes death to their political rivals one day then jumps Trump unmercifully for his Second Amendment comments the next. They should be embarrassed too. Double standard?
Speaking of double standards, it puzzles me to see The Herald pile on Trump nearly every day for misstatements, gaffes and the ridiculous things he says but ignore the scandalous dishonesty of Hillary Clinton for the things she has actually done. Their “Opinion” page should be renamed ‘The Herald’s Opinion.” One-sided liberal bias?
The Herald has changed. I miss former publisher Wayne Patrick, God rest his soul, and formr editor Terry Plumb (can’t believe I put that in print) – two friends and political adversaries who ran a fair newspaper.
Bob Norwood
Rock Hill
Trump should build the border wall
Donald Trump has the right idea concerning the wall on our southern border and making the Mexicans pay for it.
The way to do this is to take the so-called 11 million illegals that now are residing in our country and make them construct this wall and be sure they are on the southern side when it is completed.
Of course, the liberals and Democrats (is there a difference?) will declare this a violation of the constitutional rights of these invaders of our country’s sovereign shores, as if they are citizens of this country. And the reason for this? Votes!
Remember, all it takes to vote in our elections is a picture ID, and most of the invaders have driver’s licenses because of motor voter options perpetrated for the express purpose of getting out the vote for the Democrats.
Listen, people, isn’t it about time we forgot about Democrats and Republicans and elected public servants instead whose loyalty and service is for the people instead of to a political party, self enrichment and acquisition of personal power?
Ross B. Martin
Sharon
