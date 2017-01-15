People wondered where that other daughter was

Where was Sasha?
Those viewing President Barack Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday night and particularly his heart-rending tribute to his family might have noticed that he was short a kid. Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and grandmother Marian Robinson were in the front row. But younger daughter Sasha was notably absent.
The president made no mention of where she was. The media apparently didn’t know her whereabouts. So those of us in the audience were left to speculate, which lit up the Internet.
Finally it was revealed that the 15-year-old Sasha was home studying for a test she had to take the next day.
The school might have cut Sasha some slack and let her take the test another day so she could watch her dad’s goodbye. Nonetheless, this is another good example of the Obamas’ remarkable success at keeping life normal under highly abnormal conditions for their two lovely daughters over the past eight years.
As Obama, himself, noted in his speech: “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”
It brought tears to his eyes – and mine and, I suspect, those of millions of others. We’re going to miss this guy and his family.
In a week, they’ll be gone from the White House and out of that relentless spotlight, though still residents of the nation’s capital. The Trumps will have moved in, if the new president can be persuaded to leave Trump Tower.
This transition seems a good time to recognize the unusual grace, character and charm of the Obama family, the president (he’s still president!) in particular. I predict it won’t be long before much of America is feeling nostalgic for the “No Drama Obama” style of steering the ship of state.
Some complained that President Obama could seem stern, professorial, uptight, not the sort of guy you’d want to have a beer with. But it always seemed to me they were talking about someone else, some doppelganger I couldn’t see.
The Obama I saw over the past decade or so was cool but far from cold. He was innately witty with near-perfect comic timing. (Go back and watch some of those White House Correspondents’ Dinners or appearances on late-night TV shows.)
He was natural and at ease with children. He could kid people without drawing blood and, more importantly, be kidded without losing his composure. He often was self-effacing and willing to share credit with others. And that special stability and self-control seemed to come to the forefront in the most challenging situations.
Sound like anyone about to enter the White House? No!
As for his being professorial, what’s wrong with having a president who can think like an academic? Horrors! He talks like a law professor! He speaks in complete sentences! And he not only reads books, he also writes them! Himself!
Obama credits his wife with keeping him tethered to the earth, and he no doubt knows wherof he speaks. She has a way of chiding him – as most spouses do – that keeps him suitably humble.
Michelle has been a remarkable national presence in her own right. She is poised, comfortable and often funny in public, the perfect politician who swears she has zero political ambitions of her own.
Whatever one might think of the Obamas’ politics, they managed to make the White House a regular home where the president had dinner with his family and tucked his girls into bed most nights. They conducted themselves with dignity, good humor and a generosity of spirit that is rare in public officials anywhere.
And their eight-year tenure was scandal free. Again, you don’t have to love them to acknowledge that.
I will find it hard to see them go. I suspect I’m not alone.
James Werrell is opinion page editor of The Herald.
