It’s not just Dr. Doolittle who talks to the animals

0:50 Video: Lancaster football hosts Fort Mill Thursday at 6 pm Pause

1:23 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on the significance of the final preseason game

1:17 Dabo Swinney on Clemson - Auburn opener

3:34 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

2:27 Rock Hill mayor, manager respond to Concerned Black Men group

1:45 Veteran receives medals he earned in World War II

0:55 Luke Kuechly gives boy a fifth birthday to remember

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

2:22 How dog brains process speech