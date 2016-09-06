Two polls give Trump big SC lead

Two new polls released Tuesday gave Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign a boost in South Carolina.
First, a new 50-state survey shows Democrat Hillary Clinton leading nationwide, but it does register strong support for Trump in the Palmetto State.
The GOP nominee has the backing of 49 percent of S.C. voters versus 42 percent for Clinton, according to a national poll conducted by SurveyMonkey and the Washington Post.
If third-party candidates are included, Libertarian Gary Johnson polls at 10 percent in South Carolina and Jill Stein has the support of 3 percent. Their inclusion drops Clinton’s support to 38 percent and Trump’s to 45.
The poll results are based on the responses of 894 S.C. voters.
Also Monday, the conservative-leaning First Tuesday Strategies firm released a poll showing Trump’s S.C. support at 50 percent and Clinton at 38 percent.
The firm’s poll of 775 voters showed less support for Johnson and Stein, who registered only 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
A 12-point victory — like First Tuesday’s poll — would exceed the 11-point victory margin registered by Republican Mitt Romney over Democrat Barack Obama in the Palmetto State in 2012.
Polls last month showed a tighter S.C. race, leading to some excitement among S.C. Democrats, who commissioned two polls to gauge the state of the race.
The Washington Post poll didn’t break down demographics by state, but it notes Clinton does 19 points better among white college graduates than whites without degrees. Trump almost inverts those numbers among whites without degrees, where he does 18 points better on average. Clinton leads by 23 points among white women with college degrees.
The Post reports Trump leads among college-educated whites in just 13 states, all safe Republican states in recent elections.
In another mirror-image split, Clinton does 31 points better among nonwhite voters than whites in the poll, while Trump does 31 points better among white voters than nonwhites.
The state-by-state numbers are based on responses from more than 74,000 registered voters during the period of Aug. 9 to Sept. 1. The individual state samples vary in size from about 550 to more than 5,000.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments