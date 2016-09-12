Clinton recovering well, Biden says in Charlotte

1:05 Video: Northwestern defensive coordinator talks about playing at Byrnes and Ali Shockley tackling success Pause

1:40 Panthers at Broncos: 5 bold predictions

0:46 Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

1:01 Video: Northwestern football coach David Pierce previews South Meck game

3:07 Preview: South Carolina opens 2016 season at Vanderbilt

2:51 RB Wayne Gallman says Clemson embraces role of being a target

1:32 Will Muschamp: Two Gamecocks QBs will play against Vanderbilt

4:36 Previewing Rock Hill and York football with Jimmy Wallace

2:01 Men accused of burglary at two Rock Hill hotels denied bond

0:42 SC delegates' view of Katy Perry at the DNC