McCrory blames politics for HB2 fallout that cost the state big NCAA and ACC games

Gov. Pat McCrory Thursday blamed politics for HB2 fallout that cost Charlotte and other North Carolina cities high profile college playoff games, citing the state's pivotal role in presidential election.
He made the comments in a speech to the Hood Hargett group of business and civic leaders Thursday, just one day after the Atlantic Coast Conference pulled this year’s football title game from Charlotte amid the ongoing firestorm over North Carolina’s House Bill 2, the latest sports-related blow stemming from the controversial law.
He said he’d never stopped working on compromise efforts and blasted Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts for violating a planned compromise.
The ACC game, which was to be played Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium, had been expected to draw tens of thousands of fans and pour millions of dollars into Charlotte’s economy.
The announcement by the Greensboro-based conference came two days after the NCAA said it would yank seven championship events out of North Carolina over the law passed in March that limits antidiscrimination protections for LGBT individuals. McCrory said the NCAA did not give him a heads-up before taking the action. The NBA in July moved its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte over the law.
In a wide-ranging address, he also criticized protesting NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem and so-called “safe spaces” for college students that some argue violate the spirit of free speech.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
