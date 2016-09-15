SC delegation heralds vote to de-fund Guantanamo transfers

Members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation are heralding a U.S. House vote to temporarily halt the transfer of more detainees from Guantanamo Bay prison.
The White House already has said President Barack Obama will veto the measure, which would bar the federal government from spending money on any prisoner transfers.
S.C. Republicans have spoken out against closing the prison, in part because a site near Charleston is under consideration as a potential future home for detainees. A Defense Department team already has surveyed the naval brig.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Lexington, was the first S.C. Republican to co-sponsor the bill. On the House floor, Wilson said Thursday the president had been “reckless” in moving detainees from the prison in efforts to fulfill a campaign promise to close it.
