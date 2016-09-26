Evolution of a Game: Arnold Palmer

In 2012, Bill Pennington talks to Arnold Palmer and his grandson Sam Saunders about golf club technology.
New York Times

Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

A large tree came down on top of a car outside of Groucho's Deli Friday morning in Rock Hill. The tree also snapped a power line. The storm is part of the same weather system responsible for Tropical Storm Hermine along the coast. Raw video from the scene.

