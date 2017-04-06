Mom says man tried to grab her daughter after stalking them in Mooresville stores

Mooresville Police are investigating claims that a man tried to grab a girl Monday afternoon after following the girl and her mother through two stores in Mooresville.
It happened about 6 p.m. Monday to a Sherrills Ford woman and her juvenile daughter, police said. Investigators referred to it as a “stalking incident.”
The woman told police a man followed them around in a suspicious manner at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target in Mooresville. At the Target store, the man allegedly grabbed the daughter by the arm, police said.
Investigators did not say how the woman and child reacted but said Target is cooperating with the investigation and video of the incident is being reviewed.
Reports of the incident first surfaced on social media, police said.
“The challenge with an investigation of this nature is the panic this type of incident creates throughout the community,” said Major Ron Chilton of the Mooresville Police.
“In this age of social media, the information that gets posted, shared or copied can often be taken out of context or some facts changed completely from the initial incident.”
