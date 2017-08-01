Victoria Nerissa Alexandri Sanders
Rock Hill woman charged with DUI two days after pleading guilty to food stamp fraud

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

August 01, 2017 5:41 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman who pleaded guilty to more than $2,000 in food stamp fraud last week was charged Saturday with DUI, police and court records show.

Victoria Nerissa Alexandri Sanders, 25, was charged after police found her in a car “intoxicated” and “impaired,” around 9:15 p.m. Saturday off Hood Center Drive, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report. Sanders told officers she had three juveniles in the car when a patrol officer and a sergeant arrived to investigate, police said.

Sanders refused to take a blood alcohol test on the scene or at the jail after she was arrested, the report states.

Thursday in York, Sanders was one of seven women who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor food stamp fraud in plea deals prosecutors offered that reduced the charge from felony charges. As part of her sentence Sanders agreed to pay back $2,234 by Dec. 31 in order to avoid two years probation and a 30-day jail sentence.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

