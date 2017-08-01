Site of shooting in Lancaster
Site of shooting in Lancaster Alex Giles, WBTV
Site of shooting in Lancaster Alex Giles, WBTV

Afternoon Newsletter

Autopsy scheduled for 2-year-old fatally shot in Lancaster, SC

By WBTV

August 01, 2017 6:49 AM

A toddler died after being shot in Lancaster County, S.C., Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster. Police said the 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if any charges are being filed. An autopsy scheduled Tuesday is expected to provide more information.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said investigations like this are hard to deal with.

“It’s about as bad as it gets. We feel for the family and we feel for everybody that's been touched by this,” said Grant.

No names have been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:44

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

New women's boutique with clothing, accessories opens in Rock Hill 1:01

New women's boutique with clothing, accessories opens in Rock Hill

View More Video