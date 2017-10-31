Exclusive with Ric Flair and ‘Nature Boy’ director: Sex, lies and ... some sobering truths?

1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot Pause

1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

2:52 Fort Mill to keep its Complex

1:12 South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

1:46 Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs

0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done