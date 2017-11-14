Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama.
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama. Hal Yeager AP
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama. Hal Yeager AP

Afternoon Newsletter

SC senators don’t want Alabama’s Roy Moore joining them in US Senate

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 8:01 AM

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a GOP U.S. Senate candidate are too much for South Carolina’s U.S. senators, both of whom said Monday that Alabama’s Roy Moore should drop out of the race.

Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, tweeted the Alabama race will “not end well for Mr. Moore” if he stays in the contest, the same day another woman publicly came forward with allegations Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

“In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside,” Graham wrote.

Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, separately called for Moore to go Monday at a breakfast in Charleston.

“If the allegations are true, he needs to step aside and we should move forward,” Scott said, according to the Post and Courier. “In my opinion, the accusations are stronger than the denial. It’s a horrible situation, obviously.”

Graham and Scott were just the latest Republicans abandoning Moore’s bid in the Alabama special election. Five women now have said Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, denies the allegations.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also said Monday that he “believes the women,” urging Moore to drop out of the race.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, suggested even if Moore wins the Dec. 12 election, the Senate might vote to expel him before he takes his seat.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

    Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio.

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 0:44

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection
Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)
Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games 3:29

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games

View More Video