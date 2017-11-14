SC senators don’t want Alabama’s Roy Moore joining them in US Senate

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a GOP U.S. Senate candidate are too much for South Carolina’s U.S. senators, both of whom said Monday that Alabama’s Roy Moore should drop out of the race.

Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, tweeted the Alabama race will “not end well for Mr. Moore” if he stays in the contest, the same day another woman publicly came forward with allegations Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

“In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside,” Graham wrote.

If he continues this will not end well for Mr. Moore. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 13, 2017

Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, separately called for Moore to go Monday at a breakfast in Charleston.

“If the allegations are true, he needs to step aside and we should move forward,” Scott said, according to the Post and Courier. “In my opinion, the accusations are stronger than the denial. It’s a horrible situation, obviously.”

Graham and Scott were just the latest Republicans abandoning Moore’s bid in the Alabama special election. Five women now have said Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, denies the allegations.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also said Monday that he “believes the women,” urging Moore to drop out of the race.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, suggested even if Moore wins the Dec. 12 election, the Senate might vote to expel him before he takes his seat.