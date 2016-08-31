Rock Hill officials seek to close ‘information gap’ on police relations with minority communities.

3:07 Preview: South Carolina opens 2016 season at Vanderbilt Pause

1:32 Will Muschamp: Two Gamecocks QBs will play against Vanderbilt

4:36 Previewing Rock Hill and York football with Jimmy Wallace

2:01 Men accused of burglary at two Rock Hill hotels denied bond

0:42 SC delegates' view of Katy Perry at the DNC

1:11 K-9 unit demonstrates dogs' abilities at Chester camp

0:54 Strait Herron talks about South Pointe going for third straight football state title

6:33 Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

3:21 Former USC DB Sheldon Brown speaks at South Carolina Coaches for Charity event

1:40 Carolina Brotherhood riders cycle through Rock Hill to honor fallen