Ravens agree on 1-year deal with punt returner Hester

The Baltimore Ravens and kick returner Devin Hester have reached agreement on a one-year contract.
Over a 10-year career Hester has returned 20 kicks for touchdowns, the most in NFL history. Selected to four Pro Bowls, the 33-year-old has played in 144 games with Chicago and Atlanta.
The Ravens spent much of the preseason trying to find a punt returner. Michael Campanaro and Kennan Reynolds were among those who took back kicks, with unspectacular results.
Hester has scored an NFL-record 14 touchdowns on punt returns. He's also returned five kickoffs for TDs and scored on a 108-yard missed field goal attempt.
Originally drafted by Chicago out of Miami of Florida in the second round, Hester was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014.
Also Sunday, the Ravens signed Reynolds and seven other players to the practice squad.
After scoring an NCAA-record 88 rushing touchdowns as Navy's quarterback, Reynolds was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by Baltimore. His bid to make the squad as a receiver and punt returner was short-circuited when he was cut on Saturday, but now he can hone his skills while practicing with the team.
Others signed to the practice squad: defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore; linebackers Brennen Beyer and Patrick Onwuassor; running back Stephen Houston; center Matt Skura; offensive tackle Blaine Causell; and tight end Daniel Brown.
