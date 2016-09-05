Washington Nationals honoring DC Police Chief Cathy Lanier

The Washington Nationals are honoring Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Cathy Lanier.
Lanier is delivering the game ball Monday to the game's starting pitcher when the Nationals host the Atlanta Braves.
Lanier announced in August that she is leaving after 9 ½ years as chief to become head of security for the National Football League. She is one of the nation's longest-serving and most popular big-city police chiefs. Her last day is Sept. 17.
In her new job, Lanier will oversee the security of all 32 NFL teams and their venues, working with federal, state and local law enforcement and handling security for the Super Bowl.
