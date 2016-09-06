Royals C Perez leaves game after being hit on right wrist

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez left Tuesday night's game against Minnesota night in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right wrist during an at-bat against Ervin Santana.
Santana's pitch ran in on Perez's hands and hit him right on the wrist of his throwing hand. Perez leaped out of the batter's box and crouched to his knees as he winced in pain. After several minutes Perez left the field and went back into the clubhouse for further examination.
The Royals said he had a right wrist bruise.
Perez has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in 121 games for the defending champions, who started the day two games back of the second AL wild card spot.
