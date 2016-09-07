Wisconsin extends AD Barry Alvarez's contract to 2021

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez has signed a contract extension through Jan. 31, 2021.
The extension, which took effect Sept. 1, was announced by Wisconsin on Wednesday. The school said that he had a successful performance review with Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
Financial terms of the extension were not immediately announced. Alvarez's salary was $1.125 million as of July 1.
The 69-year-old Alvarez has been athletic director since 2004, serving in a dual role as football coach before retiring from the sideline after the 2005 season.
Alvarez was the Badgers' football coach for 16 seasons, building the program into a consistent Big Ten winner.
Off the field, the school said Wisconsin athletes have achieved a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average consistently since 2009-10.
Alvarez is coming off a busy few years with high-profile coaching hires in football (Paul Chryst) and men's hockey (Tony Granato). He also elevated Greg Gard from men's basketball assistant to head coach following the midseason retirement of Bo Ryan.
