Foltynewicz solid again in Braves' 11-inning loss to Nats

Atlanta pitcher Mike Foltynewicz remains a bright spot for the Braves.
Foltynewicz extended his strong run with a solid six innings Wednesday night in a game the Braves ultimately lost 5-4 in the 11th to the Washington Nationals.
The 24-year-old right-hander left with the lead after allowing the NL East leaders a run on five hits over six innings.
"Really just competed and left everything out there," interim manager Brian Snitker said. "He's just coming along exactly the way we thought he would. He's doing those one of one battles and winning most of them."
Foltynewicz allowed only one hit over his final four innings and finished with eight strikeouts and three walks.
"I was just really confident tonight," he said. "All my pitches were working. I just got in a good rhythm there in the first and didn't look back from there."
Since losing on Aug 2, Foltynewicz is 4-0 with three no-decisions.
Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg felt a pinch in the back of his elbow and was forced to make an early exit in his first start since returning from the disabled list.
The Nationals said Strasburg would get an MRI and didn't elaborate on the severity of his injury. Strasburg winced on the mound after throwing a pitch in the third inning, and manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg had felt a pinch.
Strasburg had been out since Aug. 17 because of soreness in his right elbow. He left after 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits.
With Foltynewicz attempting to bunt after Dansby Swanson's leadoff double, Strasburg's 0-2 pitch sailed high. Strasburg grimaced, walked around the mound and then threw another pitch, retiring Foltynewicz.
Washington's trainer came out and Strasburg departed, covering his mouth with his glove as he reached the dugout.
"He had good command," Baker said. "Usually if something's wrong you don't have command. So we're hoping that it's something minor, but we'll find out tomorrow."
Strasburg was replaced by Sean Burnett, who gave up an RBI double to Adonis Garcia.
Jayson Werth walked leading off the 11th and Daniel Murphy followed with a double off Jed Bradley (1-1). After Bryce Harper was intentionally walked to load the bases, Wilson Ramos singled off Brandon Cunniff to win it.
Mat Latos (1-0), the 10th Nationals pitcher, got one out for the win.
Atlanta's Jace Peterson and Washington's Anthony Rendon traded RBI singles in the 10th.
Swanson homered for the second straight game, this time sending one over the fence following Tuesday night's inside-the-park home run.
The rookie said he was getting a lot of playful kidding for his first career homer "being an inside-the-park, so I figured this one would be a bit easier on my psyche."
Murphy's two-run single in the seventh tied the score at 3 and gave him 100 RBIs for the season.
Strasburg struck out four and walked none. He threw 42 pitches.
Before going on the disabled list, he allowed 19 runs over his final three starts, including nine over 1 2/3 innings against Colorado last time out.
Strasburg started out 13-0 this season, and went into this start with a 15-4 record.
The start of the game was delayed 57 minutes, though it ultimately only rained lightly during the early portion of the game.
STREAKING
Atlanta's Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 18 games with an 11th inning single, and Freddie Freeman upped his streak to 14 games.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Nationals: The team reinstated INF Stephen Drew, who missed 40 games due to vertigo-like symptoms.
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Julio Tehran (5-9, 3.01) starts when the Braves open a three-game series Friday against the Mets. He has allowed two runs over 13 innings while winning his last two starts.
