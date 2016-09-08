2 Dallas brothers gets prison for holdups, wore Bulls caps

Authorities say two Dallas brothers who wore Chicago Bulls caps while committing several armed robberies are going to prison for dozens of years.
Prosecutors in Dallas say 27-year-old Cedric Ray Jones and 31-year-old Damien Antoine Jones in 2015 pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to robbery and weapons violations. The charges, filed following several business holdups in 2014, included interference with commerce by robbery.
Cedric Jones on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly 48 years in federal prison. Damien Jones received a 59-year prison term.
Investigators dubbed the robbers the "Bulls Cap Bandits" because the suspects wore caps associated with the NBA team.
A third man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy and firearms counts.
