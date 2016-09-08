Bills-Ravens Capsule

BUFFALO (8-8) at BALTIMORE (5-11)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3
SERIES RECORD — Tied 3-3
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Ravens 23-20, Oct. 29, 2013
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 14, Bills No. 21
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (28).
BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (16), PASS (19).
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (26), PASS (8).
RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (10).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills coach Rex Ryan spent 10 years with Ravens, last four as defensive coordinator from 2005-08. ... Bills assistant DB coach Ed Reed starred with Ravens. ... Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor was drafted by Ravens in 2011 and played four seasons as Joe Flacco's backup. ... Taylor needs five passing TDs to enter Bills' career top 10. ... Rob Ryan makes debut as Buffalo's defensive coordinator. He held same position with New Orleans from 2013-15. ... Rex Ryan has won five straight openers, including four with Jets. ... Bills RB LeSean McCoy is only NFL player since 2010 with at least 7,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards receiving. ... Bills WR Sammy Watkins set franchise record with 2,029 yards receiving in first two years with team. ... Buffalo P Colton Schmidt has 41.3 yard net average, highest in franchise history. ... Ravens coming off worst season (5-11) in eight years under coach John Harbaugh. ... Flacco returns after missing final six games of 2015 season with knee injury. ... WR Steve Smith returns from torn Achilles tendon needing 73 yards to pass James Lofton for 10th place in NFL history. ... S Eric Weddle makes Ravens debut after nine seasons with San Diego. ... LB Terrell Suggs returns after tearing Achilles tendon in last year's opener, looking to add to franchise-leading 106½ sacks. ... WR Mike Wallace also poised for first game with Baltimore. ... Ravens are 13-7 in openers, 5-3 under Harbaugh. ... Baltimore is 109-50-1 overall at home, 48-16 under Harbaugh. ... Justin Forsett ranked 10th in NFL with 641 yards rushing before breaking arm in Week 11. He returns as starter after getting only seven carries in preseason, being cut and re-signed. ... Fantasy Tip: Buffalo is intent on stopping run game, so Wallace could get off to solid start. He had season-high six catches for Vikings in last year's opener.
