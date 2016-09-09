Hoffman's defense lets him down in Rockies' 14-1 loss to Pad

Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman could have pointed a finger at his shortstop.
But he declined after Colorado was routed by the San Diego Padres, 14-1, on Thursday.
Hoffman (0-3) lasted 2 2/3 innings, but it was hardly all by his own doing. He gave up seven unearned runs, six hits and two walks. It was his shortest stint in his four career starts.
The Padres dinged Hoffman with a seven-run third, highlighted by Ryan Schimpf's three-run blast. It tied a season-high for runs in an inning for the Padres after they sent 11 batters to the plate. But San Diego had a little help from Cristhian Adames as all the runs were unearned.
"The error doesn't mean anything," Hoffman said. "That stuff happens. You just got to go out and make the next pitch and get out of it."
With Luis Sardinas at third, Jon Jay's two-out grounder kicked off Adames' glove at shortstop for a run-scoring error. Wil Myers, Solarte and Dickerson followed with singles, with the last two bringing in runs.
Then Schimpf went deep over the fence in center field. Sardinas got on for the second time in the inning with an RBI single for a 7-0 lead.
"Errors certainly hurt but you got to put the inning down at some point," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "I think it was just a matter of his command and getting in tough counts."
San Diego tacked on three runs in the fifth on Richard's RBI groundout after German Marquez walked the bases loaded in his major league debut. Jankowski added a two-run single.
Clayton Richard pitched seven scoreless innings in stifling the Rockies.
Schimpf, a rookie second baseman, hit his 18th home run of the season, all coming since July 1.
Richard (2-3) was sharp as he scattered six hits, walked two and had eight strikeouts.
After two earlier stints with the Padres, Richard was claimed off waivers when released by the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 3. It was his second impressive start since Aug. 27, when he blanked the Miami Marlins over seven innings in a win.
Keith Hessler and Brandon Morrow pitched the final two innings. Adames spoiled the shutout with a one-out homer in the ninth off Morrow.
Every position player in the Padres' starting lineup had a hit. Travis Jankowski, Yangervis Solarte, Alex Dickerson and Schimpf had two each. Derek Norris added a two-run homer in the eighth.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rockies: Reinstated RHP Jason Motte from the DL. Motte has been out since July 26 with a strained right rotator cuff.
Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart could miss his next start after straining his right groin and hamstring when leaping for an errant throw on Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (10-9, 3.94) is 6-1 on the road, with a 1.82 ERA which leads the majors. He's 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in two starts against the Padres this year.
Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (7-8, 5.92) has given up three earned runs or less in 10 of his last 14 starts. Two of the wins have come against the Rockies, one in relief.
