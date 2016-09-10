Perdomo tagged by Rockies pitcher, Padres lose 4-1

Luis Perdomo regretted letting the opposing pitcher generate much of Colorado's offense on Friday night.
Tyler Chatwood had two important hits, including a two-run triple against Perdomo, while pitching the Rockies to a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Perdomo (7-9) permitted four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four, but lamented the hits by Chatwood most.
"He's the guy who did the most damage against me in the game, so I don't feel good about that," Perdomo said.
Charlie Blackmon homered in the second inning after Chatwood's leadoff single. Chatwood also tripled in the seventh past a drawn-in outfield, extending the lead to 4-1.
"I haven't been very good this year, so they were getting on me telling me I needed to bunt for a hit," Chatwood said. "I told them I didn't need to, that I could still swing it. I got lucky tonight and found some holes."
Alex Dickerson homered in the second, San Diego's only hit off Chatwood until the fifth.
"We've had trouble with him before," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He executed his number of really good pitches he threw in crucial situations."
Making his second start since returning from a back injury, Chatwood (11-9) allowed one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one, improving to 3-0 against San Diego this season.
"I think I threw way more fastballs tonight than I normally do, and I throw a lot of fastballs," Chatwood said. "I just felt good with it and I could locate it. It was fun to be a part of that tonight."
The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings in his previous start at Petco Park in May.
"He has done a lot, especially on the road," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "He has been lights out. Felt like he had his good two-seamer. He mixed in some breaking balls, not too many, but enough to keep them guessing."
Jake McGee and Boone Logan had scoreless outings in relief. Adam Ottavino worked the ninth for his third save.
DJ LeMahieu extended his career-best hitting streak to 26 games with a single in the third for Colorado.
"We played well tonight," Weiss said. "We had some good hits, timely hits. It was a good night."
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres C Derek Norris had his right arm examined after getting hit by a foul ball Thursday night, but X-rays were negative. Norris was available off the bench.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-7, 4.51 ERA) looks to rebound after allowing five runs over seven innings at Arizona in his last start. He is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts at Petco Park.
Padres: LHP Christian Friedrich (4-10, 4.99) has thrown a career-high 104 2/3 innings going into Saturday's outing.
Comments