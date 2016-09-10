Liufau throws 2 TD passes as Buffs rout Idaho State 56-7

Colorado wanted to build momentum with a big win over an FCS school. Idaho State was happy to fill its coffers by being the fall guy for the Buffaloes.
Sefo Liufau passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and another score in less than a half as the Buffaloes beat the Bengals 56-7 on Saturday.
Colorado has scored 100 points in its first two games but now the focus is playing at No. 5 Michigan next week with a chance to put a signature win on its resume and end an eight-year bowl drought.
But that's not the only goal for the suddenly prolific Buffaloes
"There's a misconception with everyone that we just want to get to a bowl game," Liufau said. "We're shooting for much higher than that. We want to win every week."
Phillip Lindsay ran for two scores as Colorado (2-0) built a 49-0 halftime lead on its way to a second straight blowout win.
Liufau, who had 384 yards of offense in the 44-7 win over Colorado State last week to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, had another big game with touchdown passes of 15 and 4 yards. He ended his day with a 19-yard touchdown run late in Colorado's 35-point second quarter that made it 42-0.
Liufau's backup Steven Montez connected with Kabion Ento for two more touchdown passes.
Colorado won its first two games for just the second time in nine seasons. The Buffaloes are 5-40 in the Pac-12 since joining in 2011 and are hoping to use the first three games as a springboard into conference play.
"They're really hungry," coach Mike MacIntyre said. "They're basically starving. In the Pac-12 we haven't done very well as far as winning the games we've had a chance to win. That keeps them hungry."
Jakori Ford scored for the Bengals (1-1), who had just seven first downs and 96 yards total offense.
Idaho State was paid a reported $500,000 to travel to Colorado and be routed.
"A big check," coach Mike Kramer said when asked what he could take from this game. "Literally."
Colorado receiver Shay Fields got the best of Bengals defensive back Anthony Ricks in a one-on-one battle in the second quarter. Fields went deep four times with Ricks chasing him. Ricks was flagged for pass interference three times, one of which was declined after Fields caught a 42-yard pass to set up a score. He had a 36-yard reception that led to another touchdown.
"It's always kind of stressful when he holds and you only have one hand, but I still have to make the catch," Fields said.
THE TAKEAWAY
IDAHO STATE: Josh Cook had five receptions for 28 yards to establish the school record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,287. He passed Josh Hill, who is now with the New Orleans Saints.
COLORADO: The offense looks vastly improved under new offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. The Buffaloes had 578 yards in the opener and 597 more Saturday. It's the first time since November 2002 Colorado has had more than 500 yards of offense in consecutive games.
UP NEXT
IDAHO STATE: The Bengals play their second-straight Pac-12 team when they travel to Oregon State next week. Beavers head coach Gary Anderson coached at Idaho State in 1992-93.
COLORADO: The Buffaloes return to the Big House next week to face Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines. It is their second visit to Ann Arbor since the '94 Miracle in Michigan, when Kordell Stewart hit Michael Westbrook with a 64-yard pass on the final play to beat the Wolverines, 27-26.
Comments