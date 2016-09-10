Walton runs for 4 TDs, No. 25 Miami tops FAU 38-10

Mark Walton rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 25 Miami shook off a slow start to beat Florida Atlantic 38-10 on Saturday night.
Walton scored on runs of 7, 3, 16 and 30 yards. He became the sixth Miami runner to run for at least four TDs in a game, and now has seven in two games against FAU.
Mark Richt improved to 2-0 at Miami, becoming the 10th coach to win his first two games on the Hurricane sideline.
"We had the mindset coming in that it would be a dogfight," said Miami running back Joe Yearby, who ran for 121 yards and a score.
Brad Kaaya completed 17 of 31 passes for 191 yards for the Hurricanes, getting picked off twice. Still, Miami set a school record with 108 points in the season's first two games, breaking the previous mark of 104 set in 1998 and matched in 2002.
"I just want to score enough to win, truthfully," Richt said. "I like when there's not a whole lot of drama at the end."
Greg Howell rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown for FAU (1-1). Jason Driskel completed 18 of 36 passes for 167 yards for the Owls, who punted on their first seven possessions.
"I thought our defense played spectacular," Richt said. "Very obvious how great they played. They would not let it get interesting at all."
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida Atlantic: The Owls had chances early, getting into Miami territory five times in the first half but only coming away with three points from those possessions. Driskel was poised against an unrelenting Miami rush, but his offensive line failed him — and Howell, who managed only 16 yards on nine first-half carries — too often. The FAU defensive front caused Miami's experienced offensive line plenty of problems, a good sign for the Owls.
Miami: The Hurricanes regressed in the first half, plagued again by the mistakes that doomed them in past seasons. There were drops, a missed field goal for the second straight week and silly penalties — roughing the punter most egregious among them. Kaaya threw multiple interceptions for the first time since Game 6 of his freshman season, though he got clobbered on one. But Miami found what worked in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Miami might not be a lock to stay in the AP Top 25. Florida's big win over Kentucky could get the Gators back in the ranking, though No. 22 Oklahoma State's "loss" — the Cowboys fell to Central Michigan on the last play of the game, though officials later said the winning score should not have counted — may be enough to keep the Hurricanes ranked.
UP NEXT
FAU: The Owls visit Kansas State next Saturday. It's the only time FAU leaves the state of Florida in the first six weeks of this season.
Miami: A dangerous game awaits at Appalachian State next Saturday. The Mountaineers are 18-3 in their last 21 games, and the biggest crowd in the history of Kidd Brewer Stadium is expected.
Comments