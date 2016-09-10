VMI staves off late charge, beats Morehead St 17-13

Al Cobb threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and VMI held on down the stretch to beat Morehead State 17-13 on Saturday night.
Daz Palmer ran for 86 yards and Aaron Sanders and Dane Forlines each hauled in touchdown receptions for the Keydets (1-1), who bounced back from last week's season opening loss to Akron.
VMI struck first on a 43-yard TD strike from Cobb to Forlines and led 14-7 at halftime.
Morehead State trimmed its deficit to 17-13 with 9:35 to go after a Darius Pritchett 17-yard strike from Austin Gahafer. The Eagles (0-2) had two opportunities to take the lead down the stretch, but VMI's Allan Cratsenberg recovered a fumble and the Keydets defense forced a punt on the Eagles final drive.
Gahafer had 250 yards passing and one score.
The game was delayed for about an hour in the second quarter due to lightning.
Comments