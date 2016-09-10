Woodside throws 4 TDs to lead Toledo past Maine 45-3

Logan Woodside threw touchdowns to four different receivers and Toledo rolled to a 45-3 win over Maine on Saturday night.
Woodside finished 13 of 25 for 329 yards and one interception as the Rockets (2-0) rolled up 516 yards of total offense.
Maine opened the scoring before Woodside went to work. He found Corey Jones for an 85-yard score in the first quarter and Corey Thompson for a 64-yarder in the second to make it 17-3 at the half. Jones finished with three catches for 100 yards.
In the third quarter it was Michael Roberts for 21 yards and an 89-yarder to Jon'Vea Johnson, sandwiched around Ronnie Jones racing 27 yards after scooping up a punt blocked by Cody Thompson.
The Black Bears had 235 yards of offense, 170 on the ground as quarterback Dan Collins completed 9 of 25 passes for 65 yards.
