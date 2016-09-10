Georgia Southern rallies past South Alabama 24-9

Favian Upshaw ran for 108 of Georgia Southern's 304 yards rushing and the Eagles beat South Alabama 24-9 on Saturday night, a week after the Jaguars upset Mississippi State.
Younghoe Koo got the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) even at 3-3 before L.A. Ramsby went in from 1 yard out — the 10th straight game he has scored — to take the lead for good late in the first quarter. Upshaw threw for 127 yards on just six completions.
The Jaguars (1-1, 0-1), who rallied to beat the Bulldogs 21-20 in their opener, only managed three field goals by Gavin Patterson against Georgia Southern. Dallas Davis was 21 of 42 for 279 yards passing with an interception.
The Eagles added a 5-yard run by Wesley Fields and a 27-yarder by Kevin Ellison to complete their scoring.
Georgia Southern, which beat Savannah State in its opener, has rushed for 724 yards in its first two games.
