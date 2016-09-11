Rosen, Jamabo lead UCLA over UNLV 42-21

Josh Rosen threw one touchdown and ran for another, Soso Jamabo rushed for three touchdowns and UCLA held off UNLV 42-21 on Saturday.
Rosen had 267 yards passing, Jamabo rushed for 90 yards for the Bruins (1-1) and Brandon Stephens added 71 yards rushing.
Fabian Moreau intercepted passes by the Rebels' Johnny Stanton twice, taking the first back 52 yards to set up a short touchdown run by Jamabo.
Stanton had 153 yards passing for UNLV (1-1), which fell to 4-16 all-time against Pac-12 teams. Devonte Boyd had five receptions for 84 yards. Lexington Thomas added 112 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Stanton found Mekhi Stevenson for a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the first half and scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21, but UCLA responded with touchdown runs from Bolu Olorunfunmi and Rosen in the fourth quarter to pull away. A targeting penalty against safety Kenny Keys extended the UCLA drive that pushed the lead back to 14 points.
"But that was the changing point of the game," UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. "Third-and-10, we're getting the ball back. All of a sudden you have that, they go down and score. You're chasing it after that."
Rosen threw the block that sprung Jamabo's 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, putting his throwing shoulder into 280-pound defensive lineman Salanoa-Alo Wily as the sophomore running back cut back across the field.
"I wanted him to use his left shoulder rather than his right shoulder," UCLA coach Jim Mora said. "I asked him if he could do that next time."
THE TAKEAWAY
UNLV: It wasn't a signature win for Sanchez, but this gritty performance showed that he has the program trending up in his second season. UNLV hung with the Pac-12 South preseason favorite, demonstrating the energy and athleticism that had been missing for years. If Stanton can become a more consistent passer, a bowl bid isn't out of the question this season.
UCLA: There is plenty of work to be done before conference play begins against nemesis Stanford on Sept. 24. The run defense allowed 175 yards, and UNLV was able to convert 8 of 15 third downs. Rosen and the offense went ice cold in the third quarter. UCLA has plenty of talent but remains wildly inconsistent.
INJURY UPDATE
Already playing without defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin), the UCLA defensive line got even thinner when Eddie Vanderdoes exited with a right knee strain. Vanderdoes tore the ACL in his left knee last season.
UP NEXT
UNLV: The Rebels are back on the road at Central Michigan with the Chippewas coming off their improbable and controversial 30-27 win at Oklahoma State. UNLV has not won a road nonconference game since 2007.
UCLA: The Bruins wrap up their nonconference schedule at BYU, which represents the end of the early Pac-12 South slate for the Cougars. UCLA's last trip to Provo, Utah in 2008 was a 59-0 thumping, the Bruins' worst loss since 1929.
