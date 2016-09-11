Lock propels Missouri past Eastern Michigan 61-21

Drew Lock tied a school-record with five touchdown passes as Missouri ran away with its home opener, defeating Eastern Michigan 61-21 Saturday night.
Lock completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 450 yards, just 30 yards shy of the school record.
The Tigers (1-1) amassed 647 yards of total offense, the most since Sept. 17, 2011. Running backs Demarea Crockett and Ish Witter combined for 25 rushes, 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Ray Wingo led Missouri in receiving yards with 125 on just three catches, including a 52-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. Johnathon Johnson caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Emmanuel Hall had three catches for 90 yards.
On the final play of the first quarter, Johnson bobbled a high-arcing punt near midfield, but recovered and took it 54 yards for a touchdown.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) quarterback Todd Porter was 23 of 45 for 287 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 46 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Eastern Michigan cornerback Juan Giraldo was ejected early in the fourth quarter for a targeting hit on Missouri receiver Keyon Dilosa.
TAKEAWYS:
Missouri: In a 26-11 loss at West Virginia last week, Missouri's offense ran 100 plays, more than any team in the nation. That tempo slowed somewhat Saturday, as the Tigers ran 78 plays. However, they nearly doubled their average yards per play, from 4.6 against West Virginia to 8.3 against the Eagles, and scored the most points since a 62-10 win against Southeast Louisiana Sept. 1, 2012.
Eastern Michigan: Starting running back Shaq Vann was limited to just one carry for 10 yards. Vann injured his shoulder early in the first quarter and did not return. Ian Eriksen became the Eagles' primary ball carrier with Vann on the sidelines, rushing 23 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.
UP NEXT:
Missouri: The Tigers host Georgia (2-0) next Saturday night. The Bulldogs defeated Missouri 10-9 last season in Athens.
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles travel to UNC Charlotte (1-1) next Saturday in the first meeting between the schools. The 49ers football program began in 2013.
Comments