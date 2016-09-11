Bamiro's TD pass lifts NC A&T over Kent St. 39-36 in 4OT

Third-string quarterback, and fifth-year senior, Oluwafemi Bamiro threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Keyes in the fourth overtime and North Carolina A&T beat Kent State 39-36 on Saturday night.
The opening kickoff was delayed more than two hours due to bad weather.
Tarik Cohen ran for 133 yards and a score and added 125 yards receiving, while Jeremy Taylor — who had 22 tackles last season — had 15 stops, including two sacks, and an interception for North Carolina A&T (2-0).
It was 17-all at the end of regulation and tied at 36 after the third overtime. Shane Hynes' 42-yard field goal gave Kent State (0-2) a 36-33 lead in the fourth OT. On third-and-15, Bamiro's pass to Elijah Bell down the left sideline fell incomplete but a pass interference call gave the Aggies a fresh set downs and two plays later Keyes scored the walk-off touchdown.
A&T backup quarterback Kylil Carter, who came in after starter Lamar Raynard threw two first-half interceptions, left late in regulation with an injury. Bamiro replaced Carter and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another — all after the first overtime.
It was the Aggies' first win over an FBS opponent in four tries.
