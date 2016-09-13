Smyly gets win, Ramirez homers as Rays beat Jays 6-2

Drew Smyly pitched 5 2/3 innings to remain unbeaten at Rogers Centre, Alexei Ramirez and Steven Souza Jr. hit home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Baltimore for the first AL wild card. They have lost seven of their last 11 games against the Rays.
Ramirez hit a three-run homer off Marcus Stroman (9-8) in the fifth, and Souza drilled a solo shot off Joe Biagini in the seventh.
Russell Martin had a two-run shot, but Toronto lost for the eighth time in 11 September games.
Smyly (7-11) came in 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA at Rogers Centre in five appearances, including three starts. He allowed two runs and five hits.
Ramirez's home run was his first since signing with Tampa Bay after being released by San Diego earlier this month. His previous homer, on Aug. 15, was a solo shot off Smyly at Tampa Bay when Ramirez was still with the Padres.
Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Edwin Encarnacion struck out against Danny Farquhar.
The Blue Jays were without reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson for the second straight game. Donaldson is day to day with a sore right hip and hopes to return Wednesday.
Toronto has scored three runs or fewer in six of its past eight.
Martin chased Smyly with a two-out blast into the second deck in the sixth.
Stroman allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. The right-hander is winless in five starts since a home victory over Houston on Aug. 14.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rays: LHP Xavier Cedeno is still bothered by a sore neck and will likely see a doctor when the team returns to Florida. Cedeno hasn't pitched since Aug. 29.
Blue Jays: Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson jammed his hip when he stepped on first base in Sunday's loss to Boston. The three-time All-Star third baseman is stuck in a career-worst seven game hitless streak. He's 0 for 23 with seven strikeouts in that span.
UP NEXT
Rays RHP Alex Cobb (0-0, 4.09) starts against Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (8-8, 3.68) in Wednesday afternoon's series finale. Cobb will make his third start since returning from elbow surgery. He's 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts at Toronto. Estrada lasted a season-low 2 1/3 innings in Friday's loss to Boston.
