Segura's homers help Diamondbacks crush Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have done their best to end the already faint postseason hopes of the Colorado Rockies, getting 23 runs and 33 hits while winning the first two games of this three-game series.
Jean Segura homered twice and Brandon Drury added his second homer in as many games, leading the Diamondbacks over the Rockies 11-4 on Tuesday night.
Segura hit solo shots off starter Jorge De La Rosa (8-8) in the first and fourth innings, setting a career high with his 13th and 14th homers. Drury homered into the pool in right field in the fifth to give the Diamondbacks a 7-4 lead, and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, scored three runs and stole his 25th base in support of winning pitcher Robbie Ray (8-13).
Segura indicated he's a little drained as the season winds to an end.
"It's always nice to hit some home runs. I've been bouncing around for a few games," he said. "It's that time of the season, the bat started to feel heavy. You have to go out there and do the best you can, keep grinding no matter what."
The loss dropped Colorado to 7 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.
"We've just got to pitch better," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.
Matt Koch earned a four-inning save, the second such save in the majors this season, joining Ivan Nova on April 6 against the Houston Astros. Koch struck out four and allowed only two hits for his first save.
The Rockies jumped on Ray quickly for three runs. Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a walk and scored on DJ LeMahieu's double. Then Nolan Arenado hit a blooper just inside the right-field line that turned into a triple, and Arenado scored on a groundout by Carlos Gonzalez.
The Diamondbacks answered in their half of the first against De La Rosa. Segura led off with a homer and Arizona sent all nine batters to the plate in scoring four runs. The first inning lasted 39 minutes.
"He's done a really good job all year, and in some tough situations," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said of Segura. "When you struggle as a team, he's been able to weather it and not let it get to his at-bats. He's been very consistent."
Ray notched his 200th strikeout of the season in the fourth inning and became the fourth pitcher in team history to reach that mark, joining Randy Johnson (five times), Curt Schilling (twice) and Dan Haren (twice). Ray pitched five innings and allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
"I knew I was close. I knew if I put up a decent number I'd get to it," Ray said. "It's a huge accomplishment. There are not a ton of guys in the game that have 200 strikeouts. To be mentioned in the same group with those guys is very humbling."
Segura homered and Yasmany Tomas singled in a run in the fourth, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 lead. De La Rosa lasted only 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and eight hits with four walks.
Blackmon hit his 25th home run to open the fifth, a solo shot. But Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the inning off reliever Eddie Butler to take control.
"I wasn't locating my fastball to my glove side. So it put me behind on counts when I was throwing that way early and because they're in hitter's counts, they get a little better piece than they probably should have on some of the pitches," Butler said. "A jam shot, a couple of ground balls, all of which were possible outs but just didn't fall my way."
Tomas added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won two straight after losing six in a row.
STREAKS ALIVE
LeMahieu reached base in his 30th straight game. ... The Diamondbacks, with 17 hits Tuesday, are the first team since the 1930 Brooklyn Robins to record 10-plus hits in 13 or more consecutive games against a single opponent in a single season. The Robins' streak was 17 games against Philadelphia.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Diamondbacks: C Chris Herrmann had surgery to repair broken bones in his left hand on Tuesday. He was injured while sliding in a game last weekend.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-3) faces the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the first time in his career.
Diamondbacks: RHP Rubby De La Rosa (4-5) is set to make his ninth career appearance against the Rockies on Wednesday. He pitched only two innings in his last start, as he was on a pitch count having just come off the 60-day disabled list.
