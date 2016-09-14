Reaction thunders in over ACC decision to yank title football game from Charlotte

The Atlantic Coast Conference has pulled this year’s football title game from Charlotte amid the ongoing firestorm over North Carolina’s House Bill 2. Here’s a look at reactions:
Tami Fitzgerald, Executive Director of NC Values Coalition:
“The ACC and NCAA announcements are an attempt to force the State of North Carolina to sacrifice our children’s safety on the altar of political correctness, and legislators who voted to stop this trend should think twice before they abandon our children.”
How many companies and sports organizations have to leave NC before the Governor & NCGA leadership wake up to the 21st Century & repeal HB2?— Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) September 14, 2016
N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore:
“It is very unfortunate that the NCAA and ACC have decided to move their scheduled events out of North Carolina. No one ever wants to lose events under any circumstances, but these organizations are certainly entitled to host their events wherever they choose. The truth remains that this law was never about and does not promote discrimination. We will continue to advocate that North Carolina is a great place to live, do business, hold events and to visit.”
Attorney General Roy Cooper, the Democratic candidate for governor, in a video posted on YouTube:
“It’s clear we cannot wait until November to repeal House Bill 2. This is not just about sports. This is about communities in North Carolina suffering real economic blows. ... Unfortunately we’ve seen no leadership from our governor on this issue. He has doubled down on this bad law as our state has taken hit after hit. ... The solution is simple. Repeal House Bill 2, and do it now.”
N.C. Family Policy Council:
“Insanity of today's decision: ACC presidents unaware? 28 states have similar laws to NC & 25 states suing Obama admin over bathroom policy!”
Carolina Panthers:
“As we stated last summer, after more than 20 years of operations, we undoubtedly have had transgender persons attend events here and, presumably, they have used the restroom of the gender with which they identify. Our organization is against discrimination and has a long history of treating all of our patrons at Bank of America Stadium with dignity and respect.”
NC Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds:
“This is another loss for North Carolina that could have been easily avoided – another disappointing day for the state. How much more money and how many more jobs does North Carolina have to lose before Governor McCrory stops pointing fingers and fixes his mistake? It is way past time to repeal this disastrous law.”
